Bunzl plc Capital Markets Day Transcript

Oct 11, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Frank van Zanten - Bunzl plc - CEO & Executive Director
Sustainability becomes increasingly important for society, and business will have to play a key role in this. What does that mean for Bunzl? Will this new -- will this be a new area of competitive advantage? Will it be supportive to our growth? How important is packaging within our overall portfolio? Are there some hard data available? What is happening with the Bunzl value proposition? Is Bunzl's competitive position improving further over time?
Bunzl delivered some excellent growth over the last decades. What is management's view on the transition out of the COVID period? But more importantly, what are the views longer term for the future? And what are our expectations around acquisitions? Is there still sufficient runway for growth by acquisition? These are some of the questions that we plan to answer this afternoon.
My name is Frank van Zanten. I'm Chief Executive of Bunzl, and I'd like to welcome you to this Capital Markets Day in this beautiful location, The Science Museum. And I'm very glad that you were able to join us
