Feb 28, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 28, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Frank van Zanten
Bunzl plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Richard Howes
Bunzl plc - CFO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Annelies Judith Godelieve Vermeulen
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Dominic Edridge
Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Gerry Hennigan
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, Research Division - Business Support and Information Technology Services Analyst
* James Steven Rosenthal
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Karl Green
RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst
* Katherine Somerville
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
* Oscar Val Mas
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
* Rajesh Kumar
HSBC, Research Division - Analyst
* Simona Sarli
Full Year 2021 Bunzl plc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 28, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...