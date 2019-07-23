Half Year 2019 Beazley PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

David Andrew Horton - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our interim results presentation. If we look at what we're going to run through over the next few minutes, so I'm going to give you an overview on business update, and then I'm going to hand over to Sally Lake, who's going to take us through the financials. Our special guest for 2019 is Lou Ann Layton, who's recently taken over as the Head of Broker Relations and Marketing from Dan Jones, who retired at the end of June. And then I'll come back for the outlook, and then we'll be open to questions.



So if we look at the numbers briefly. We've seen good top line growth in the first half of year, so up 12%. That's been driven by a more favorable rating environment, so rates are up 5% year-on-year. That, of course, has been driven, to some extent, by more claims. So we've seen more claims in 2018 than 2017. We've seen some of those catastrophic claims continue to increase into 2019. We seen claims in the marine division and, to some extent, in our liability division so we'll