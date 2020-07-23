Half Year 2020 Beazley PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

David Andrew Horton - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our half year results presentation. If I move on to -- go through the disclaimer and move on to the third slide in the presentation, it's going to be the usual Beazley half year presentation in a slightly unusual format as Sally and I are sitting here in the office for the first time since March 17.



We have a special guest star, who's Richard Montminy, who's our Head of Property, who's based in New York. So Richard is joining us pretty early in the morning. I'm going to give you an overview and business update. I'll then hand over the financials to Sally, who'll go through the usual performance, investments, reserves and our capital position. Then we're going to go into property