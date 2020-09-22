Beazley plc - Special Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Beazley conference call. My name is Jas and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Andrew Horton, Chief Executive, to begin today's call. Thank you.



David Andrew Horton - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everybody. We put out a statement at 7:00 this morning, updating the market on our contingency claims. So to give a bit of background. When we estimated our COVID-19 losses at $170 million in April and then gave it a further update in July, stating that number was fine at that point in time, it has a certain estimate of when the world would return to some form of normality, especially in the event cancellation space. If you remember back in April, we set up $170 million: $100 million was property reinsurance and marine; and $70 million was through our political, accident and contingency division, the majority of that $70 million being for contingency.



We also, I think, talked about our clash reinsurance program and