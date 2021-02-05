Full Year 2020 Beazley PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, all, and welcome to the Beazley results for the year ended 31st of December 2020. My name is Adam, and I'll be the operator for this call. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Andrew Horton to begin. So Andrew, please go ahead.



David Andrew Horton - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, through our results presentation.



If we just move briefly quickly through the disclaimer. We hit the contents of what we're going to present this morning. So I'm going to give you an overview. Then I'm going to talk about the very important topic of ESG. I'll start on the first-party COVID-19 claims and over to Adrian on the third-party COVID-19 claims and over to Sally on the financials, going through the usual elements of financials, hand back to Adrian on the underwriting, and I will come back for the outlook, and then we'll open to Q&A.



So if I move on to what's actually happened during the year, of course, I don't need to point out to everybody, it's a pretty tough year.