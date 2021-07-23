Jul 23, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Beazley's Interim 2021 Results Conference Call. My name is Emily, and I will be coordinating this call today. (Operator Instructions) I now have the pleasure of handing over to your host, Adrian Cox, CEO, to begin. Adrian, please go ahead.
Adrian Peter Cox - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director
Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Beazley interim results. I thought I'd give a quick overview of what to expect this morning. We'll start with the highlights of our half year numbers. I am quite pleased with them. And following that, Sally will go through the numbers in a bit more detail, including the exhibits on capital and reserve strength that we know and love.
We've been talking to a number of stakeholders this year and the 2 most frequent thematic questions that we get concern are our cyber business and our strategy given the new CEO. So after Sally, we will move on to the main event, and Paul will answer the big cyber questions.
Cyber insurance is our biggest business. It's about 15% of
Interim 2021 Beazley PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...