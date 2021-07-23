Interim 2021 Beazley PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Beazley's Interim 2021 Results Conference Call. My name is Emily, and I will be coordinating this call today. (Operator Instructions) I now have the pleasure of handing over to your host, Adrian Cox, CEO, to begin. Adrian, please go ahead.



Adrian Peter Cox - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Beazley interim results. I thought I'd give a quick overview of what to expect this morning. We'll start with the highlights of our half year numbers. I am quite pleased with them. And following that, Sally will go through the numbers in a bit more detail, including the exhibits on capital and reserve strength that we know and love.



We've been talking to a number of stakeholders this year and the 2 most frequent thematic questions that we get concern are our cyber business and our strategy given the new CEO. So after Sally, we will move on to the main event, and Paul will answer the big cyber questions.



Cyber insurance is our biggest business. It's about 15% of