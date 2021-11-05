Q3 2022 Beazley PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Adrian Peter Cox - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Seb. Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for taking the time to dial in to our Q3 IMS. Overall, I think a reasonably positive quarter for us. We indicated back in the half year, our desire to grow exposure in this market. Year-to-date, now that's plus 6%, up from 2% at the half year and now our original plan, which is pleasing. Our net to gross premiums are roughly the same ratio that they were in the half year.



Overall, I think the pricing environment going into 2022 is slightly firmer than we had thought at the beginning of the summer, driven really by property and reinsurance. There are still bits of rate increase tapering across the business, but they are fewer than they were in Q2. I think that's encouraging going into next year. We