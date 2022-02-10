Full Year 2021 Beazley PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Adrian Peter Cox - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Daisy, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the presentation of Beazley's 2021 results. I'm here with Sally Lake, our CFO; Bob Quane, our CUO, having successfully made it across the Atlantic this last weekend.



I'll take you through the overview and dividend policy. Sally will then discuss the financials and share the usual metrics. And following that, Bob will delve into a little more detail on the underwriting, including drivers of growth and thoughts on climate change and he may even mention cyber. After that, I'll present our outlook for the coming year and we'll go on to Q&A.



On to the overview then. We're pleased with these results. Whilst we're not yet back to the heady heights of