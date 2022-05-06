Q1 2022 Beazley PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Adrian Peter Cox - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much indeed, and welcome, everyone, to the 2022 Q1 Beazley IMS. Thank you for dialing in. I'll just start with a few comments and then hand over to some Q&A.



So despite the war, we're pleased with our start to the year. We're pleased with the growth. We have indeed maintained the momentum that we built up last year and continue to put some new exposure on the books, which is positive.



We had been guiding to mid-double-digit growth. And so the fact that we're ahead of that for Q1 is a good thing. And rate change is also above plan driven by cyber, as you can see, but also positive across all our divisions.



As we note, rate change is moderating across some lines, and it is quite a dynamic market. So we're not formally updating our full year growth guidance, but we are pleased with