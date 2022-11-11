Q3 2022 Beazley PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Adrian Peter Cox - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Beazley Quarter 3 statement. I'm going to cover the key elements of our trading statement and then open up to Q&A. It's been a decent quarter, which has played out broadly as we flagged at the half year. We expected rate increases to moderate and they have, particularly on cyber, which we expected. And we expected growth rates also moderate, which they've done.



We mentioned in our statement also that the frequency of our ransomware claims on our cyber book remains on a downward trajectory. We've been reporting this metric now since July 2020. So this is probably the last time we'll make mention of it in this format, given the fuller disclosure we've been -- we've had since we separated out the cyber risk division in our numbers. Whilst the cyber rates have moderated, they do remain significant, and we've been growing exposure, as we said we would, taking advantage of the new business opportunities we're seeing in that area.



Our initial view of the impact of