Full Year 2022 Beazley PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Adrian Peter Cox - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director



All right. Morning, everyone. Shall we kick off? Welcome to Beazley's 2022 year-end results. I'm Adrian Cox, the CEO. With me today are Sally Lake, CFO; and Bob Quane our CUO.



Here with the agenda for today. So I'll talk you through the highlights, give you an update on our platform, do some recap of the capital raise and where we are with that. And then I'll hand over to Sally, who will talk you through the financial performance. And Bob will dive into a little bit more detail on each of the divisions, and then will revert back to me with an outlook for 2023. Please read the disclaimer. Thank you.



All right. So highlights for 2022, a strong underwriting result last year with a combined ratio of 89%. I'm pleased with this. I think it reflects the hard work over the last few years. And given that 2022 witnessed geopolitical uncertainty really unseen since the Cold War. I think it also demonstrates our resilience to the unexpected. On that subject our provisions for the war in Ukraine are unchanged since the half year.



