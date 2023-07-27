Q2 2023 Beazley PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Adrian Peter Cox - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our half year 2023 trading statements. We're doing things, as you know, a little bit differently this year. With the introduction of IFRS 17, we're going to present our full set of half year results separately from this trading update and later than we expect in future years on 7th of September. At that time, we will also update you on our claims numbers. and our refreshed capital strategy and metrics. We've done a lot of work on this, this year, and we're looking forward to sharing our conclusions with you in September.



In this statement, we haven't updated our combined ratio guidance as we'll be doing this formally in September and we're only partway through our half year process. But I can tell you that had events in half 1 than we