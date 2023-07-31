Jul 31, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Beazley's IFRS 17 Restatement session. I will now hand over to Sally Lake, Group Finance Director.
Sally Michelle Lake - Beazley plc - Group Finance Director, Executive Sponsor of the Women in Finance Charter & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2022 indicative comparable session for IFRS 17. This session has been set up a number of weeks ahead of our half year results in order to help inform your models on what the main changes are for Beazley in the move from IFRS 4 to IFRS 17. This should be watched and digested along with the session we did back in May, which explained our IFRS 17 approach in more detail.
This session talks more about how the application of these changes affect outcomes in 2022 to help aid further understanding. Next comes our results in September, which will be on an IFRS 17 basis for the first time. I'm Sally Lake, Group Finance Director for Beazley. I'm here with Jahan Anzsar, Beazley's Group Actuary , who will help me with today's presentation.
For Q&A, we
Beazley PLC IFRS17 Restatement Session Transcript
Jul 31, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...