Half Year 2023 Beazley PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Adrian Peter Cox - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Argenti. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join us today, and welcome to the Beazley 2023 half year interim results presentation. I am Adrian Cox, CEO, and I'm joined this morning by Sally Lake, our CFO; and Jahan Anzsar, our Chief Actuary.



Let's briefly go over the agenda. I'll begin with the highlights and then hand over to Jahan, who will take us through the elements of the half year P&L that have been impacted by IFRS 17. I think Jahan will be joining us for the foreseeable future, as we digest and build our understanding of how IFRS 17 will work in practice. And Sally will then discuss financial performance. I will go through our platform strength and a brief review of the underwriting divisions. Sally and I will share a little more detail about our