Q3 2023 Beazley PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Beazley's Q3 Interim Statement Call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). At this time, I would like to hand over to Adrian Cox, CEO of Beazley.



Adrian Peter Cox - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Beazley third quarter 2023 IMS. I am Adrian Cox, the CEO, and I'm here with Sally Lake, the CFO. I'm going to cover the key elements of our trading statement, and then we will open up for questions.



I'm very pleased to report that we've had a successful first 9 months. We've seized the property opportunity with (inaudible) and are excited about its prospects for the next few years. We've led the market to a more responsible and sustainable position on Cyber War and are leading the way in building out that business across the globe.



We're retaining more business net at the right time in the cycle and our positive claims experience this year is reflective of our underwriting discipline and our confidence in making the most of the