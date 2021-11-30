Nov 30, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Naftali Sternlicht - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd - Head of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today. With us from Bezeq Group's senior management team, we have: Mr. Gil Sharon, Bezeq's Chairman; Mr. Dudu Mizrahi, Bezeq's CEO; and Mr. Tobi Fischbein, Bezeq's CFO.



Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Slide #2, which also applies to any statement made during today's call.