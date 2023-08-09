Aug 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Tobi Fischbein - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd - Group CFO



After this introduction, I will continue the presentation of our group financial highlights, followed by Ran, who will discuss Bezeq fixed-line results; and Ilan, who will cover the results from telephone and yes. Gil?



Gil Sharon -



Thank you, Tobi. Let's start on Slide #3. Our growth strategy, which we have been executing over the past 2 years has led us to the highest quarterly adjusted net profit since 2017 and the highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA since 2018. We're seeing continued group-level top-line growth. In this quarter, revenues grew 3.3%, driven by growth in Bezeq Fixed-Line and yes. We showed strong execution in our growth drivers with robust fiber take-up in Bezeq Fixed-Line and yes as well as consistent growth in 5G subscriber plans in Pelephone.



In accordance with our dividend policy, the Board of Directors recommended the distribution of a semiannual dividend of NIS 392 million or 60% of the net profit for the first half of 2023, reflecting an annual dividend yield of