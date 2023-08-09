Aug 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Tobi Fischbein - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd - Group CFO
After this introduction, I will continue the presentation of our group financial highlights, followed by Ran, who will discuss Bezeq fixed-line results; and Ilan, who will cover the results from telephone and yes. Gil?
Gil Sharon -
Thank you, Tobi. Let's start on Slide #3. Our growth strategy, which we have been executing over the past 2 years has led us to the highest quarterly adjusted net profit since 2017 and the highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA since 2018. We're seeing continued group-level top-line growth. In this quarter, revenues grew 3.3%, driven by growth in Bezeq Fixed-Line and yes. We showed strong execution in our growth drivers with robust fiber take-up in Bezeq Fixed-Line and yes as well as consistent growth in 5G subscriber plans in Pelephone.
In accordance with our dividend policy, the Board of Directors recommended the distribution of a semiannual dividend of NIS 392 million or 60% of the net profit for the first half of 2023, reflecting an annual dividend yield of
Q2 2023 Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...