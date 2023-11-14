Nov 14, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Tobi Fischbein - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd - Group CFO



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Bezeq 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call. I'm Tobi Fischbein, Chief Financial Officer of the Bezeq Group. Joining us from senior management team, we have Mr. Gil Sharon, Bezeq's Chairman; Mr. Ran Guron, Bezeq's CEO; and Mr. Ilan Sigal, CEO of Pelephone and yes.



Before we start, I would like to direct you your attention to the safe harbor statement on Slide 2 of our Q3 2023 investor presentation, which also applies to any statement made during today's call.



I would like to inform you that this event is being recorded. After presenting our quarterly results, we will have a Q&A session. Given the current situation in Israel, if a siren is activated, please do not disconnect from the call. We will take a 10-minute break to move to a safe room and then return to the webcast. I would also like to use this opportunity to thank Gil for all his dedicated and hard work for the group. Gil has been with us for the last 3 years, bringing us back to growth, leading us with a