Full Year 2020 Buzzi Unicem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Thank you, and good afternoon to everyone. I'm here together with Patrick Klein, group Treasurer; and also Lorenzo Coaloa, Investor relator, that will be part of the conference together with me, in any way, available to help me for any kind of questions that you may raise.



So we published 2 hours ago or 1 hour ago, the press release on our approval of the full year financial statements, full results for 2020. Some of this we disclosed previously at the beginning of February, and particularly net sales and net debt and volume and price trends. So in general, the underlying operating assumption. Then, we already envisaged, let's say, when we gave guidance for the