Q4 2019 Carlsberg A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Full Year 2019 Conference Call. My name is Cees 't Hart. And I have with me, CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.



Let me first briefly summarize the key headlines for the year. We delivered strong financial results with healthy top line growth and strong profit and margin improvement. We see good growth coming from our SAIL'22 priorities. We are, again, increasing cash returns to shareholders, and we are well prepared for 2020.



I will go through some strategic highlights and the regions, and Heine will guide