Q1 2020 Carlsberg A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Q1 2020 Conference Call. I sincerely hope you and yours are all safe and well. My name is Cees 't Hart, and I have with me CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.



So far, the year has been very challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in significant changes to the business environment, both when it comes to Q1 performance as well as performance in the coming quarters. As a result, this conference call is expected to be a bit longer than the usual Q1 calls. I will provide some insights as to how we try to manage through the COVID-19 outbreak and the