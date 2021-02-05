Full Year 2020 Carlsberg A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Full Year 2020 Conference Call. My name is Cees Â´t Hart, and I'm joined by CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup. I hope you and your families are safe and well and that you all are getting through these challenging times.



Let me begin by briefly summarizing the key headlines for 2020. COVID-19 had a significant impact on our business. Our priorities throughout the year were protecting our people, supporting our customers and local communities, and safeguarding the commercial and financial health of the group. Our resilience and early and disciplined cost actions enabled us to partly mitigate the top line decline and resulted in a