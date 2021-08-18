Half Year 2021 Carlsberg A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Carlsberg's H1 2021 Financial Statement. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded. I will now hand it over to the speakers. Please begin.



Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's H1 2021 Conference Call. I am Cees Â´t Hart, and I have with me, CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.



The world is still dealing with the challenges of COVID-19, and I hope that you and your families are safe and well.



Let me begin by summarizing the headlines for H1. The group delivered a strong set of results, and overall, like-for-like numbers were ahead of 2019, underpinning the relevance of our strategic priorities and the long-term health of our business. COVID-19 continues to impact our business, and while we see a recovery in some markets, other markets are still heavily impacted. Therefore, uncertainty for the