Carlsberg A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 14, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Flemming Besenbacher - Carlsberg A/S-Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board



[Interpreted] Dear shareholders. Welcome to Carlsberg's Annual General Meeting, both those of you who are present here today, here in the wonderful room of the Glyptoteket and welcome to those of you who are following the meeting via webcast.



Nothing is normal these days. We're all shocked by what has happened in the world since the 24th of February. So today, before we start with the formal part of AGM, I want to address the terrible war and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine. Both as an individual, as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Carlsberg, on behalf of the employees of Carlsberg, we are shocked and deeply moved by the several events in Ukraine. It's difficult to find the right words for this huge tragedy that's going on.



There should be no doubt that we stand with Ukraine and the rest of the world in strongly condemning the Russian invasion. At this terrible time, our first and foremost priority is the