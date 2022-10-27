Q3 2022 Carlsberg A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Q3 2022 Conference Call. My name is Cees Â´t Hart, and I have with me CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President, Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.



Let me begin by summarizing the key headlines for the quarter driven by both volume and revenue growth, the group delivered strong top line performance for the quarter. We delivered particularly strong volume growth in Asia and in many markets in Western and South-East Europe. We increased our full year guidance yesterday and finally, increasing the fourth quarterly buyback for the year by DKK 500 million to DKK 1.5 billion due to the strong financial health of the group. I will provide the headline for the quarter, and Heine will