Feb 07, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Carlsberg's Full Year Results for 2022. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded.
I will now hand it over to the speakers. Please begin.
Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Full Year 2022 Conference Call. I am Cees Â´t Hart, and I have with me our new CFO, Ulrica Fearn; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.
Before we go into all the details of 2022 and the 2023 outlook, I would like to welcome Ulrica, who, as you know, joined us only 5 weeks ago. We are pleased to have Ulrica onboard. And as Ulrica will join us on our road show in the coming weeks, many of you will have the opportunity to meet her in person.
At this call, I will go through the key headlines and the regions, and Ulrica will take you through the financials and the 2023 outlook.
Let's now look at the financial performance, please turn to Slide 3, and
Full Year 2022 Carlsberg A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 07, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...