Carlsberg A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 13, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Henrik Poulsen -



[Interpreted] Dear shareholders, I think we are about to be ready to start the AGM. Welcome to Carlsberg's Annual General Meeting, both those of you who are present here today, in the Glyptoteket today and those who are following the meeting via webcast.



According to Article 23 of our Articles of Association, the AGM is presided over by a Chairman elected by the Supervisory Board. Again, this year, we have asked attorney-at-law Anders Lavesen to be the Chairman of the General Meeting.



Before I give the floor to Anders Lavesen, I'd like you to introduce you to the ones that are up here on stage.



Next to me, I have the Chair, Anders Lavesen, next to him, the company's CEO, Cees Â´t Hart, the CFO, Ulrica Fearn and the Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board, Majken Schultz, and I'm Henrik Poulsen, and I'm Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



The other members of the Supervisory Board are Mikael Aro, Carl Bache, Magdi Batato, Lilian Fossum Biner, Richard Burrows, Punita Lal and SÃ¸ren-Peter Fuchs Olesen. They were all elected by the AGM in 2022.



In addition