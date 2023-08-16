Half Year 2023 Carlsberg A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Half Year 2023 Conference Call. My name is Cees Â´t Hart, and I have with me CFO, Ulrica Fearn; and Vice President, Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.



Let me begin by summarizing the key headlines for the first 6 months of the year. We delivered strong revenue growth as a result of revenue per hectoliter improvements and volume growth in Asia. We delivered solid organic operating growth despite the challenging cost environment. Due to the solid year-to-date results, we upgraded our earnings outlook yesterday and we are today starting the second quarterly buyback program this year amounting to DKK 1 billion. I will go through the key headlines, strategic highlights and the regions. And