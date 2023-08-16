Aug 16, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Carlsberg's H1 2023 Financial Statement Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. I'll now hand it over to the speakers. Please begin.
Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Half Year 2023 Conference Call. My name is Cees Â´t Hart, and I have with me CFO, Ulrica Fearn; and Vice President, Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.
Let me begin by summarizing the key headlines for the first 6 months of the year. We delivered strong revenue growth as a result of revenue per hectoliter improvements and volume growth in Asia. We delivered solid organic operating growth despite the challenging cost environment. Due to the solid year-to-date results, we upgraded our earnings outlook yesterday and we are today starting the second quarterly buyback program this year amounting to DKK 1 billion. I will go through the key headlines, strategic highlights and the regions. And
Half Year 2023 Carlsberg A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 16, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...