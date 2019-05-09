May 09, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Jessa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Cascade First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines are currently in listen-only mode. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.
I will now pass the call to Jennifer Aitken, Director of Investor Relations for Cascade. Ms. Aitken, you may begin your conference.
Jennifer Aitken - Cascades Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2019 financial results conference call. We will begin with an overview of our quarterly operational and financial results, followed by some concluding remarks, after which we will begin the question period.
Today's call will have a slightly different format from that of previous quarters in that the speakers this morning will be limited to Mario Plourde, President and CEO; and Allan Hogg, CFO. Charles Malo, President and COO of the Containerboard Packaging Group; Luc
Q1 2019 Cascades Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 09, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...