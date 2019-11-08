Q3 2019 Cascades Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Julie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Cascades Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Jennifer Aitken, Director of Investor Relations for Cascades. Ms. Aitken, you may begin your conference.



Jennifer Aitken - Cascades Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter 2019 financial results conference call. We will begin with an overview of our operational and financial results, followed by some concluding remarks, after which we will begin the question period.



The speakers on today's call will be Mario Plourde, President and CEO; and Allan Hog, CFO. Also joining us on today's call are the presidents of Cascade's business segments, namely, Charles Malo, President and COO of the Containerboard Packaging Group; Luc Langevin, President and COO of the Specialty Products Group; and Jean-David Tardif, President and COO of the