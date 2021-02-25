Q4 2020 Cascades Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



(foreign language) Good morning. My name is Simon, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Cascades Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now pass the call to Jennifer Aitken, Director of Investor Relations for Cascades. Ms. Aitken, you may begin your conference.



Jennifer Aitken - Cascades Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2020 conference call. We will begin with an overview of our operational and financial results, followed by some concluding remarks, after which we will begin the question period.



The speakers on today's call will be Mario Plourde, President and CEO; and Allan Hogg, CFO. Also joining us on the call are the Presidents of Cascades' business segments, namely: Charles Malo, President and COO of the Containerboard Packaging Group; Luc Langevin, President and COO of the Specialty Products Group; and Jean-David Tardif, President and COO of the Tissue