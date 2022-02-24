Feb 24, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Mario Plourde - Cascades Inc. - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier today, we announced our fourth quarter results, which officially brings then to our last strategic plan. That plan has been three pillars: Modernize our operations, offer innovative products for our customers and provide [endless] value for our shareholders. And I am pleased on how we executed on that plan through a challenging business environment. Today, we will provide you with an overview of our refreshed strategic plan, our path forward. As a result of what we have done in the past, our focus is now on leveraging our stronger asset base and product portfolio to accelerate value