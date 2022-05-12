Cascades Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Alain Lemaire - Cascades Inc. - Co-Founder & Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Welcome to our Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders. My name is Alain Lemaire, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cascades. For the third year in a row, we are holding our meeting in a virtual form due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Like you, we are cautiously enthusiastic about the improving health situation. Unfortunately, at the time of deciding on the format of today's meeting, we were at the beginning of the sixth wave of COVID-19. While we consider it important to meet with shareholders in person, the decision to go virtual once again was guided by the principle of prudence that has served us well since the beginning of this pandemic. Your health as well as that of our employees, customers and all of our partners must come first. Hopefully, our next meeting will finally be an opportunity to reconnect with you in person.



While we cannot meet in person, our goal today is to ensure that you can fully participate in our annual meeting. I invite you to ask your