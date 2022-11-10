Q3 2022 Cascades Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



(foreign language) Good morning. My name is Sylvie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Cascab Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. I will now pass the call to Jennifer Aitken, Director of Investor Relations for Cascade. Ms. Aitken, you may begin the conference.



Jennifer Aitken - Cascades Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, and Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our third quarter 2020 conference call. We will begin with an overview of our operational and financial results, followed by some concluding remarks, after which we will begin the question period. Today's speakers will be Mario Plourde, President and CEO; and Allan Hogg, CFO. Also joining us for the question period at the end of the call are Charles Malo, President and COO of Containerboard Packaging, Luc Langevin, President and COO of Specialty Products; and Jean-David Tardif, President and COO of Tissue Papers. Before I