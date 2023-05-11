Q1 2023 Cascades Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Jennifer Aitken - Cascades Inc. - Director of IR



Today's speakers will be Mario Plourde, President and CEO; and Allan Hogg, CFO. Also joining us for the question period at the end of the call are Charles Malo, President and COO of Containerboard Packaging, Luc Langevin, President and COO of Specialty Products; and