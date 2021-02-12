Q2 2021 Ceres Global Ag Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Ceres Global Ag's Second Quarter Results Earnings Call for the 3-month period ended December 31, 2020.



(Operator Instructions) I'd like to remind everyone that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.



For more information on Ceres' risks and uncertainties related to these forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's management's discussion and analysis, which is available on SEDAR and on the company's website.



I'd now like to turn the call over to Robert Day, CEO of Ceres Global Ag. Please go ahead, Mr. Day.



Robert W. Day - Ceres Global Ag Corp. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Joining me today is Jay Bierley, our Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier this morning, we released our second