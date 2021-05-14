Q3 2021 Ceres Global Ag Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Ceres Global Ag's Third Quarter Results Earnings Call for the 3-month period ended March 31, 2021. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Ceres' risks and uncertainties related to these forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on SEDAR and on the company's website.



I would now like to turn the call over to Robert Day, CEO of Ceres Global Ag. Please go ahead, Mr. Day.



Robert W. Day - Ceres Global Ag Corp. - CEO, President & Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm glad you could join us this morning. With me today is Jay Bierley, our Chief Financial Officer. We're pleased with our third quarter results