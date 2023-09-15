Q4 2023 Ceres Global Ag Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Ceres Global Ag's earnings call for their fourth quarter and full year results for financial year 2023.



(Operator Instructions)



I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the risks and uncertainties related to these forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's management's discussion and analysis, which is available on SEDAR and on the company's website. I would like to turn the call over to Carlos Paz, CEO of Ceres Global Ag. Please go ahead, Mr. Paz.



Carlos Esteban Paz - Ceres Global Ag Corp. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Our business has evolved significantly over the past year, and we thought it would be an opportune time to discuss our progress