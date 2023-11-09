Q1 2024 Ceres Global Ag Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Ceres Global Ag's earnings call for their first quarter results for financial year 2024. (Operator Instruction) I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events.



Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the risks and uncertainties related to these forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's management's discussion and analysis, which is available on SEDAR+ and on the company's website. Please note this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Carlos Paz, CEO of Ceres Global Ag. Please go ahead, Mr. Paz



Carlos Paz - Ceres Global Ag Corp. - President & CEO, Board Member



Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. As we navigate the complex landscape of geopolitical tensions and the ever-changing global market