Q1 2019 CES Energy Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the CES Energy Solutions Corp. First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Tony Aulicino, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Anthony Michael Aulicino - CES Energy Solutions Corp. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending today's call.



I'd like to note that in our commentary today, there will be forward-looking financial information, and that our actual results may differ materially from the expected results due to various risk factors and assumptions. These risk factors and assumptions are summarized in our first quarter MD&A and press release dated May 9, 2019, and in our Annual Information Form dated March 12, 2019. In addition, certain financial measures that we will refer to today are not recognized under current general accepted accounting policies. And for a description and definition of