Jun 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the CES Energy Solutions Annual Meeting 2020. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mr. Matthew Bell, Director of Legal for CES Energy Solutions. The floor is yours.
Matthew Bell - CES Energy Solutions Corp. - Director of Legal
Thank you for joining us today. My name is Matthew Bell, and I'm the Director of Legal for CES Energy Solutions Corp., and I will act as secretary for the meeting.
Before we begin, we'd like to provide a quick overview of the Lumi virtual meeting platform. You should now see the agenda on your screen. (Operator Instructions) The voting icon will only be displayed once the polls are open.
Thank you, and I will now turn it over to our Chairman, Mr. Kyle Kitagawa.
Kyle D. Kitagawa - CES Energy Solutions Corp. - Independent Chairman of the Board
Thanks, Matt. Good morning, and welcome to the Virtual Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting of the holders of common shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. My name is Kyle Kitagawa, and I'm the
CES Energy Solutions Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...