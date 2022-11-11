Q3 2022 CES Energy Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the CES Energy Solutions Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Tony Aulicino, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Anthony Michael Aulicino - CES Energy Solutions Corp. - CFO



Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending today's call. I'd like to note that in our commentary today, there will be forward-looking financial information and that our actual results may differ materially from the expected results due to various risk factors and assumptions. These risk factors and assumptions are summarized in our second quarter MD&A and press release dated November 10, 2022 and in our annual information form dated March 10, 2022. In addition, certain financial measures that we will refer to today are not recognized under current general accepted accounting policies and for a description and definition of these. Please see our third quarter MD&A.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Ken Zinger, our