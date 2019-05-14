Q1 2019 CEZ as Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Martin NovÃ¡k - CEZ, a. s. - Vice Chairman & CFO



Good afternoon, good morning, everybody. So I will take you through the first and third section of our presentation, and Ludek Horn then through development team events. So first few slides actually show us our key financial and operational highlights of first quarter 2019 compared to the first quarter 2018. If you look at it, I think 2 things are worth noticing. And generally, we can see positive trends basically in almost everything, in all monetary indicators, both in the revenue, EBITDA, EBIT, net income, adjusted net income.



EBITDA has grown year-on-year by 10%, adjusted net income more than 21%, which will take [CZK 25 billion]. So did operating cash flow 15%, and CapEx close to 50%. So with EBITDA, EBIT, you can see actually in appendices. Well, so this is -