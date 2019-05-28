May 28, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to CEZ Group conference call. Today's speakers are Mr. BroÅ¾Ãk, Director of Financing; Mr. Cyrani, Chief Sales and Strategy Officer. I'll now hand over to your host, Mr. ZÃ¡bojnÃk. Sir, please go ahead.
Zdenek ZÃ¡bojnÃk - CEZ, a. s. - IR
Thank you. Welcome, analysts, investors. I would like to introduce you to our new dividend policy and update of product strategy. Our first speaker will be Mr. BroÅ¾Ãk, Chief -- oh, sorry, Director of Financing. Thank you.
Jan BroÅ¾Ãk - CEZ, a. s. - Executive Financial Director
Hello. Good afternoon, everyone. As you can see on the first slide of the presentation, the Board of Directors of CEZ decided to update the dividend policy, which should be targeting a payout ratio of 100% to -- of 80% to 100%.
As we are reminded on Slide 2, this is a follow-up to the current dividend policy targeting 60% to 100% payout ratio, which has been adopted in 2017, and when we announced this relatively wide
CEZ as to Discuss Updated Dividend Policy of CEZ Group Conference Call Transcript
May 28, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...