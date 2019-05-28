May 28, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you. Welcome, analysts, investors. I would like to introduce you to our new dividend policy and update of product strategy. Our first speaker will be Mr. BroÅ¾Ã­k, Chief -- oh, sorry, Director of Financing. Thank you.



Hello. Good afternoon, everyone. As you can see on the first slide of the presentation, the Board of Directors of CEZ decided to update the dividend policy, which should be targeting a payout ratio of 100% to -- of 80% to 100%.



As we are reminded on Slide 2, this is a follow-up to the current dividend policy targeting 60% to 100% payout ratio, which has been adopted in 2017, and when we announced this relatively wide