Q1 2020 CEZ as Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of CEZ Group's Q1 2020 Results.
At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
May I now hand you over to Barbara SeidlovÃ¡, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.
Barbara SeidlovÃ¡,CEZ - a. s. - Head of IR
Hello, everyone, and welcome to our regular quarterly call.
I have Martin NovÃ¡k, our Chief Financial Officer, with me; and Pavel Cyrani, Chief Sales and Strategy Officer; who will be presenting the first quarter results and will be available to answer your questions.
Now I'm handing over to Martin.
Martin NovÃ¡k - CEZ, a. s. - CFO & Deputy CEO of Operations and Director
Good afternoon. Good morning, everybody.
So let me start with the first slide showing our operating and financial results for first quarter of 2020. Basically, all items are positive compared to 2019. So we had a very strong first quarter of 2020.
