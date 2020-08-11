Half Year 2020 CEZ as Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Barbara Seidlová, CEZ - a. s. - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome on our regular quarterly call. I will hand over to today's speakers right away. I have Martin Novák here with me and Pavel Cyrani, as usual. Now I'm handing over to Martin.



Martin Novák - CEZ, a. s. - CFO & Deputy CEO of Operations and Director



Good afternoon. Good morning, everybody. So I will guide you through the financial part of the presentation.



Starting at the first slide, which is a table summarizing our key data for first half of 2020 comparing to 2019. Basically, in all financial line items, you can see growth, starting from revenues going through EBITDA, where our growth is more than