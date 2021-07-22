Jul 22, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of CEZ Group.



Barbara SeidlovÃ¡,CEZ - a. s. - Head of IR



Good afternoon or good morning, everyone, and welcome on CEZ conference call for investors, which is today focused on the introduction of our updated strategy, which we call Vision 2030, Clean Energy of Tomorrow. I am handing over to Pavel Cyrani right away.



Pavel Cyrani - CEZ, a. s. - Vice Chairman, Deputy CEO of Strategic Development and Chief Sales & Strategy Officer



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, good morning also from me. I am glad we can have this talk today. It is, in a way, unique in 3 ways. As Barbara said, we are introducing an updated strategy under the headline, Clean Energy of Tomorrow. Secondly, unlike for most of the other conference calls, we will be detailing out our business and financial