Nov 09, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of CEZ. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
May I now hand over to Barbara Seidlova, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.
Barbara SeidlovÃ¡,CEZ - a. s. - Head of IR
Hello, everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome today's speakers. As usual, I have Martin Novak, Chief Financial Officer here; and Pavel Cyrani, Chief Strategy and Sales Officer. I will now hand over to Martin, who will go through the first part of the presentation. Pavel will go through the second part. And then we will have room for questions. Now over to Martin.
Martin NovÃ¡k - CEZ, a. s. - CFO, Deputy CEO of Operations & Director
Good afternoon, good morning to everybody. So I will start with, on Slide 3, where you can see highlights of our 3 quarters. Our operating revenue amounted to CZK 156 million, EBITDA of CZK 47.5 billion, net income CZK 6.7 billion. More important, this
Q3 2021 CEZ as Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
