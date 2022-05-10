May 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of CEZ. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Barbara SeidlovÃ¡, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.
Barbara SeidlovÃ¡,CEZ - a. s. - Head of IR
Hello, everyone, and welcome on our regular quarterly call. Martin NovÃ¡k, our Chief Financial Officer; and Pavel Cyrani, Chief Sales and Strategy Officer, will walk you through the presentation, and then there will be room for Q&A.
Now I'm handing over to Martin to start.
Martin NovÃ¡k - CEZ, a. s. - CFO, Deputy CEO of Operations & Director
Thank you. Good afternoon, good morning, everybody. So as Barbara said, I will cover first 2 parts of the presentation, and Pavel third one. We will do it in a relatively fast way, because most of you probably read the presentation already. And that's why I will only highlight the most important parts of it.
So obviously, the
Q1 2022 CEZ as Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...